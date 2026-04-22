African countries revoke Taiwan leader flight permits

BEIJING, China (AFP) — China said Wednesday it had “high appreciation” for African countries after several revoked overflight permits, curtailing a planned trip by Taiwan’s leader to Eswatini, the island’s only diplomatic ally on the continent.
China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and opposes the self-governed island’s participation in international organizations and exchanges with other countries.
Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te was due to visit Eswatini from Wednesday for the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III’s accession and his 58th birthday.
But some countries — including Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar — unexpectedly revoked Lai’s overflight permits after “intense pressure” and economic coercion from China, a Taiwanese official said Tuesday.
“Relevant countries maintained support for the one-China principle, completely in line with... the basic norms of international relations, China expresses high appreciation,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
“No one can stop the historical trend of China’s eventual reunification,” the statement issued in response to the revoked permits said.
Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, is among Taiwan’s 12 remaining allies that still recognize its claim to statehood, after Beijing convinced others to sever diplomatic relations with Taipei.
An Eswatini government spokesperson told Agence France-Presse it “regrets” Lai was not visiting, but stressed the setback “does not change the status of our longstanding bilateral relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan).”