Taipei to deploy 'rodent control specialists' amid rising rat sightings

The program comes after a surge of social media posts reporting rat sightings across the city, sparking public concern.

Despite the attention, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control said there is no sign of increased disease risk.

Data shows Taiwan has recorded 45 hantavirus cases since 2017, with two cases so far this year—consistent with previous trends.

Chiang emphasized a coordinated, cross-agency approach covering prevention, inspection, and sanitation, while urging residents not to panic.

City officials said measures will also target public markets through drain screening, sealing building gaps, and improving waste management. Subsidies will be offered for grease traps, followed by routine inspections.

The Department of Urban Development added that pest control reports will now be required before demolition permits are issued for old buildings, with updates every six months during construction projects.

Large commercial establishments and restaurants must also comply with rodent prevention requirements before receiving renovation permits.