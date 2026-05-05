SUVs, house-and-lot top loan picks — Metrobank

The trend aligns with broader housing market patterns, with sustained demand for horizontal developments, particularly in suburban areas offering larger living spaces and community-oriented environments.

Housing remains a key financial goal for many Filipinos, with studies from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showing property ownership is closely tied to financial security and long-term wealth building.

In the automotive segment, SUVs have overtaken sedans as the most popular vehicle type among borrowers, driven by their larger seating capacity and versatility for family use.

Industry data also show that SUVs, pickups and vans dominate vehicle sales in the country, as buyers prioritize space, flexibility and durability for everyday travel.

Metrobank said these preferences reflect how Filipino households approach major financial decisions, often weighing long-term priorities such as savings, healthcare and rising living costs.

To support borrowers, the bank has relaunched its “Goals Made Real” promo until 29 May, offering lower interest rates, waived fees of up to P460,000, and free one-year AXA car insurance for approved car loan applicants.

Loan applications must be approved and booked on or before 31 July 2026.