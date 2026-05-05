Students back CHEd’s tuition freeze, but say it’s not enough

The group called on CHEd to coordinate with the Department of Budget and Management and the Department of Energy to provide subsidies for electricity costs in public higher education institutions.

SPARK said rising utility expenses have contributed to disruptions in campus operations, affecting both instruction and student services.

“The rest of the national government must now do its part to respond to the education crisis,” he said.

SPARK also urged local government units hosting LUCs to expand student assistance programs, citing inflation and the rising cost of living as additional burdens on learners.

“Likewise, local government units that host LUCs must begin initiating student assistance programs to financially support their scholars as the cost of living has sharply spiked due to inflation,” Basuel added.

The group further raised concerns over CHEd’s monitoring of higher education institutions following the continued use of online and blended learning modalities in some schools.