CHED urges schools to defer tuition increases amid cost pressures

Under existing CHED guidelines, tuition hikes in private institutions are subject to consultation with students and other stakeholders, as well as compliance with documentation and transparency standards.

Schools are also required to justify increases based on operational costs, including salaries of faculty and staff.

Agrupis further said that the proposal has already been forwarded to the Department of Budget and Management, and it includes state-funded schools covered by the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which guarantees free tuition in state universities and colleges and other government-run institutions.

The appeal comes as education stakeholders continue to raise concerns over rising living costs and inflation, which have increased the burden on households already struggling with tuition and related expenses.

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