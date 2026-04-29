CHED urges schools to defer tuition increases amid cost pressures

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has appealed to private higher education institutions to defer planned tuition and other fee increases for the upcoming academic year, citing the continuing financial strain on students and families.
CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis said several private colleges and universities have submitted applications for tuition adjustments, but stressed that these proposals remain under evaluation and must undergo strict review and consultation requirements before any approval is granted.
“While we recognize the increasing prices and mga kailangan ng isang higher education institution, nakikiusap kami na I think this is not the right time to increase tuition fees,’’ she said.
The agency reiterated its appeal to school administrators to delay any implementation of higher fees, underscoring the need to balance institutional financial sustainability with the affordability and accessibility of higher education.
Under existing CHED guidelines, tuition hikes in private institutions are subject to consultation with students and other stakeholders, as well as compliance with documentation and transparency standards.
Schools are also required to justify increases based on operational costs, including salaries of faculty and staff.
Agrupis further said that the proposal has already been forwarded to the Department of Budget and Management, and it includes state-funded schools covered by the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which guarantees free tuition in state universities and colleges and other government-run institutions.
The appeal comes as education stakeholders continue to raise concerns over rising living costs and inflation, which have increased the burden on households already struggling with tuition and related expenses.
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