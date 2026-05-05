Group backs tuition freeze, urges broader support for learning quality

“Free, accessible, quality, and safe education is an integral responsibility of the state that covers all students in both private and public HEIs,” said Milo Basuel, SPARK spokesperson.

Basuel added that while CHED has acknowledged rising education costs in private institutions, it should also extend stronger advocacy to students in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs).

“Given CHED’s concern over the rising cost of tertiary education, it must also advocate for students in SUCs and LUCs, especially in ensuring quality and accessible education through uninterrupted onsite classes,” he said.

The group called on CHED to coordinate with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Energy (DOE) to provide subsidies for electricity costs in public higher education institutions.

SPARK said rising utility expenses have contributed to disruptions in campus operations, affecting both instruction and student services.

“The rest of the national government must now do its part to respond to the education crisis,” he said.

SPARK also urged local government units (LGUs) hosting LUCs to expand student assistance programs, citing inflation and rising cost of living as additional burdens on learners.

“Likewise, local government units that host LUCs must begin initiating student assistance programs to financially support its scholars as the cost of living has sharply spiked due to inflation,” Basuel added.

The group further raised concerns over CHED’s monitoring of higher education institutions following the continued use of online and blended learning modalities in some schools.

It said stricter evaluation is needed to ensure that the shift does not compromise academic standards.

“CHED has to assess if the shift in class modality has not affected the quality of education. If not, then we will be merely repeating the mistakes during the pandemic for which we are still experiencing its repercussions today,” Basuel said.