Solons condemn US missile launch in Tacloban over safety risks

Nevertheless, lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc said that the operations set a dangerous precedent for the country’s role in any global conflicts from rivalries of nations.

ACT Teachers partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio expressed that the use of a public facility was an alarming escalation in the use of the Philippines as a stage for weapons-testing and showcase of US power projection.

“This is not a ‘routine exercise’; this is live-fire testing of an offensive weapon system on Philippine soil,” Tinio said.

“It puts ordinary Filipinos at risk and makes our country a more likely target in any conflict,” he added

The solon stated that the missiles were offensive weapons, claiming that the current administration was granting the US the ability to serve as a launchpad for its potential attacks.

Tinio sought for Malacanang to be transparent in the military activities undertaken by the US in the country and to explain the purpose of the said activities to the public.

“Philippine territory must not be used to rehearse, enable, or normalize acts that invite retaliation and endanger our communities. We choose sovereignty and our people’s safety over subservience to foreign military agenda,” he explained.

For her part, Gabriela Women’s Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago sought for an immediate and independent investigation on who allowed for the missile launch to take place, urging accountability on the part of the US and the Philippines.

“Mahalaga ito sa ating pagtindig para sa ating pambansang soberanya dahil matagal ng panawagan ng kababaihan na itigil na ang Balikatan war games at ang mga di-pantay na kasunduang militar,” Elago said.

(It is important in our stand for our country’s sovereignty because it has long been the call of women to stop the Balikatan war games and the uneven military agreements)

The House minority bloc had also previously protested for the government to put a stop to the annual “Balikatan” military exercises between troops from different countries that take place in the country.

It demanded for the various weapons used for the operations to be pulled out, calling the practice reckless for undermining the ongoing conflicts that the US was participating in.