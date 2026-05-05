Sen. Imee says ties with PBBM ‘non-existent’

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, relaying statements from the President, said Imee Marcos has not been attending family gatherings for the past three years, but emphasized that the President holds no ill will toward his sister.

Meanwhile, the senator criticized the Department of Agriculture over the alleged importation of cabbages, warning it could harm local farmers.

“Let’s change the meaning of DA, let’s make it Department of Angkat,” she said, claiming local production is sufficient.

However, Castro, citing Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., denied the claim and described it as false.

“There is no truth to what Imee Marcos is saying; the Department of Agriculture is not importing cabbage,” Castro said, adding there is no clear evidence to support the allegation.