Sara’s acquittal highly likely

Key Aspects of the Situation

1. Senate Composition: With the 20th Congress convened following the 2025 elections, analysts suggest there are sufficient Duterte and administration allies to prevent the two-thirds vote (16 out of 24) required for conviction.

2. Acquittal Requirement: Reports indicate that around seven to nine senators are seen as likely to vote for her acquittal, with at least nine votes needed to avoid conviction.

3. House vs Senate: While the House of Representatives appears to be moving to impeach, legal observers, including former Senate President Franklin Drilon, believe the Senate is less likely to convict.

4. Alternative Legal Outcomes: Some reports suggest the Supreme Court may view certain impeachment complaints against her as unconstitutional, potentially stalling the process.

5. Counter Arguments: Conversely, some legal experts, such as Atty. Lorna Kapunan, have expressed high certainty of conviction if the trial proceeds based on the gravity of the allegations regarding confidential funds.

As of early May, the situation remains highly charged, with predictions of acquittal largely stemming from the political composition of the Senate and the potential difficulty of securing the necessary votes for removal.

Could there be betrayal involving money, resulting in conviction?

In the context of a 2026 impeachment trial, a “last-hour betrayal” involving money is a scenario frequently discussed in political circles, though this remains speculative.

While a two-thirds majority (16 of 24 senators) is required for conviction under the Constitution, several factors keep the possibility of a surprise conviction on the table.

Allegations of Bribery and Coercion

1. Congressional Bribery Claims: Recently, lawmakers like Rep. Chua have had to address rumors of bribery within the House Justice Committee, dismissing them as tactics meant to discredit the unanimous 53-0 vote for probable cause.

2. Family Allegations: Rep. Paolo Duterte claimed that bribery and coercion were used to gain support for the impeachment, though these claims were slammed by fellow lawmakers as unfounded distractions from the evidence.

Evidence of “Unexplained Wealth”

The prosecution’s case heavily features financial allegations that could sway undecided senators.

The Betrayal Factor

1. Shifting Political Alliances: As the plenary vote approached on 4 May, political analysts noted that Senate trials were often about shifting loyalties than pure legal issues. If the evidence of “pagnanakaw” (theft) becomes politically toxic, allies may distance themselves to protect their own careers.

2. Public Scrutiny: The Senate President has emphasized that senators must act with impartiality, but high public scrutiny regarding the “misuse and malversation” of funds creates pressure that can lead to unexpected votes.

While the current math favors acquittal, history shows high-stakes political trials can take a turn if the evidence—particularly regarding money—reaches a tipping point for the voting public.

The House Committee on Justice consolidated the complaints against Vice President Duterte into a single set of Articles of Impeachment and voted on 4 May to bring the case before the plenary.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com