San Ezekiel Moreno and the light of enduring prayer

That connection runs deeper than symbolism. During his time in Las Piñas from 1876 to 1879, San Ezekiel Moreno was known not only for his pastoral care but also for his practical contributions to the community. He introduced irrigation systems and helped establish dams that supported farmers in the area. These early efforts, once vital to the town’s survival, continue to resonate today, particularly around the Prinza Dam that links Las Piñas and Cavite.

In an exclusive conversation, former Senator Cynthia Villar, managing director of the Villar Foundation, shared that the creation of the Villar SIPAG Farm School was inspired by these very efforts. For her, it was a continuation of the saint’s work, rooted in the same belief that empowering communities begins with nurturing both land and people.

This vision extends to the Villar group, through their property development arm, Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc., the Villar family has created spaces where faith and daily life intersect. The Santuario stands as part of a broader effort to integrate places of worship within communities, ensuring that spiritual grounding remains accessible even as cities expand.

Within its walls, devotion continues in quiet, personal ways. The Adoration Chapel offers a more intimate space for prayer. A small museum tells the story of a life dedicated to service, bridging history with the present generation.