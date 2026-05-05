PSEi falls as inflation hits 7.2%

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) slipped to 5,898.08, down 0.74 percent, as investor sentiment turned cautious following a hotter-than-expected inflation print of 7.2 percent.

The April headline inflation figure exceeded most projections, as spillover effects from the Middle East conflict proved stronger than anticipated, reinforcing concerns that interest rates may remain elevated for longer.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) recently raised rates by 25 basis points in response to mounting inflationary pressures. With the Federal Reserve holding rates steady, many analysts now expect further tightening, while BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. has signaled a more hawkish stance.