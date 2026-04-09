Pope Leo appoints Cardinal Tagle to Vatican’s communication office

Aside from this, Tagle is also the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, Section for First Evangelization and the New Particular Churches, while Maralit leads the Office of Social Communications of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences.

All communication channels of the Holy See, such as Vatican News, L’Osservatore Romano, and the Vatican Publishing House are under the watch of the Vatican's central office and are supervised by the Dicastery for Communication.

Expanding the Dicastery's global reach, the Pope also appointed several key figures to the Dicastery for Communication, including Cardinals Fridolin Ambongo Besungu (DRC), Cristóbal López Romero (Morocco), and Filipe Neri Ferrão of Goa and Damão(India).

Other notable additions to the communication arm include Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça and Archbishop Salvatore Fisichella from the Roman Curia, alongside Bishop Bernardin Francis Mfumbasa of Tanzania, Bishop Lizardo Estrada Herrera of Peru, Papal Preacher Fr. Roberto Pasolini, and SIGNIS President Dr. Helen Osman.