Power users bear passed-on burden

EPIRA did not bring about genuine market reform. And amendments are long overdue: Introduce performance-based regulation across the board — multi-year revenue caps tied to efficiency targets, loss reduction, reliability metrics and successful renewable integration.

Gains from efficiency should be owed to consumers; persistent failures should hit company returns. Social and environmental subsidies (FIT-All, lifeline rates, missionary electrification) must be charged to the national budget, funded by general revenues or targeted taxes — not included in our electric bills. Strengthen competitive procurement rules, lower barriers for genuine new players, enforce stricter ownership caps to prevent market concentration and mandate transparent benchmarking of cooperatives against private utilities. Reward utilities that deliver lower rates and fewer outages. And penalize those that don’t.

Filipinos have suffered enough. EPIRA should have served the greater public’s interest, not shield industry players from the consequences of their inefficiency and mediocrity. True reform demands that those who profit from the power sector also bear the risks and responsibilities.

Meanwhile, political survival in Malacañang and Congress has taken precedence over fixing these structural and legislative flaws, just as we have seen with other national priorities. While impeachment dramas and dynastic maneuvers consume legislative resources, the daily economic hemorrhage from inflated electricity bills continues unabated.

Congress must stop pandering to powerful industry lobbyists and prioritize amendments that genuinely protect the Filipino people and promote economic growth. Political survival cannot come at the expense of economic survival for millions of households and businesses struggling under the weight of unjust power costs.

That said, this presents an opportunity for the Marcos Jr. administration to demonstrate it has the political will to pave the way for the transformation of the power industry into something that works for Filipinos, not the other way around.