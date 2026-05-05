PNP tightens security as Mayon danger zone expansion looms

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) earlier warned that Mayon’s activity could escalate, prompting discussions to widen the current six-kilometer PDZ to seven kilometers. The expansion would cover more villages already under evacuation, raising concerns over residents attempting to return to tend farms or retrieve belongings.

Nartatez said local knowledge remains a key factor in enforcement efforts, as some evacuees seek to quietly slip back into restricted areas.

“We rely on the local knowledge of barangay officials to identify residents who might be tempted to slip back into their homes, and we are integrating their real-time reports into our deployment shifts,” he said.

Police units on the ground were ordered to sustain round-the-clock checkpoint operations and increase visibility at entry points leading to the slopes of Mayon, in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure public safety.

Patrols were intensified both on foot and through mobile units, with aerial monitoring being considered for remote paths.

“Our ground commanders have been given a clear directive to exercise maximum tolerance but maintain zero compromise on the ‘No Entry’ policy. If residents are caught entering for farming, we will assist them in returning to the evacuation centers while explaining the immediate life-threatening risks of pyroclastic density currents,” he said.

“However, for tourists or individuals who deliberately disregard the cordons for sightseeing, we will not hesitate to escort them out and coordinate with the LGU for the filing of appropriate administrative charges or penalties,” Nartatez added.