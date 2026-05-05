PNP intensifies Eastern Samar security, relief efforts

“Our priority is to secure communities, prevent opportunistic crimes, and support evacuation and rescue efforts where needed,” Nartatez said.

He added that police are working with local authorities to ensure the orderly distribution of relief goods.

The earthquake struck at 2:09 p.m. Monday, centered nine kilometers northwest of San Julian. While the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology initially recorded a depth of 10 kilometers, later data indicated the quake originated about 56 kilometers below the surface.

The tremor was felt at Intensity 5 in Can-avid, Dulag, Alangalang and Gandara, and at Intensity 4 in Palo and Carigara. Ground shaking was also reported as far away as Sorsogon, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao Occidental.

No major damage was immediately reported.

Phivolcs recorded 31 aftershocks by Tuesday, ranging in magnitude from 1.2 to 3.2. While no tsunami warning was issued, state seismologists advised the public to remain alert as aftershocks could continue for several days.

Nartatez directed regional leadership to assess police facilities for damage and ensure that communication lines remain open in affected municipalities. He noted that backup systems and mobile units are in place to prevent any interruption in police services.

“To our brothers and sisters in Eastern Samar, remain calm but vigilant,” Nartatez said. “Your Philippine National Police is on the ground and will remain visible in your streets until the situation completely stabilizes.”