PNP boosts presence in Eastern Samar after magnitude 6 quake

The earthquake struck parts of Eastern Samar at 2:09 p.m. Monday. Its epicenter was located nine kilometers northwest of the municipality of San Julian, with a depth of 10 kilometers, but initial reports indicated no major damage.

The quake was felt at Intensity 5 in Can-avid, Dulag, Alangalang, and Gandara. Intensity 4 was recorded in Abuyog, Palo, and Carigara, while Intensity 3 was experienced in Naval, Hernani, Ormoc City, Hilongos, Albuera, Baybay, Villaba, and Isabel. Ground shaking was also observed in parts of Southern Leyte, Sorsogon, Cebu, Iloilo, Masbate, and Davao Occidental.

The PNP worked alongside disaster response teams to ensure that communities remained secure during relief and recovery efforts.

“Our priority is to secure communities, prevent opportunistic crimes, and support evacuation and rescue efforts where needed,” Nartatez said.

Meanwhile, the PNP chief directed PRO-8 to assess operational readiness on the ground, including checking police facilities and ensuring communication lines remain open in affected municipalities.

“I have directed PRO-8 to assess if there is major damage to our police facilities. But rest assured that we have contingency measures in place, including backup communication systems and mobile deployment, to ensure uninterrupted police service,” he said.

“To our brothers and sisters in Eastern Samar, remain calm but vigilant. Your Philippine National Police is on the ground and will remain visible in your streets until the situation completely stabilizes,” he added.