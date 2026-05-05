PNP distributes 2.5 tons of sardines to evacuees in Camalig, Albay

Authorities said the assistance aims to help address the daily food needs of displaced families while they remain in evacuation centers.

Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. emphasized that the police force continues to extend support beyond law enforcement duties during times of crisis.

“In every disaster, the PNP is not only a law enforcement body but also a partner of every Filipino. This kind of bayanihan shows that our fellow citizens are not alone—we are here, ready to help and respond immediately,” Nartatez said.

The donated goods have already been received and prepared for distribution to ensure prompt delivery to families in need at the evacuation site.

The initiative highlights the continuing spirit of bayanihan and compassion amid calamities, in line with the PNP’s commitment to responsive and service-oriented public assistance.