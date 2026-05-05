Phl Embassy in France: No authority to arrest Filipinos, must respect sovereignty

“Under international law, an embassy is expected to refrain from acting in a way that violates the host nation’s sovereignty,” De Vega said, adding that foreign embassies in the Philippines are likewise not allowed to conduct arrests.

He made the clarification in relation to reports that former House appropriations chair Zaldy Co is currently in France and is seeking political asylum.

De Vega said that while the embassy understands public concern over the matter, Philippine officials must proceed through proper diplomatic and legal channels.

“Henceforth, all messages will come from the Office of the President,” he added.

The statement comes after Philippine officials in Prague confirmed that Co was no longer under Czech custody.

Earlier, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Co’s regular and diplomatic passports had been cancelled following a court order in December 2025. The cancellation was also relayed to Interpol.