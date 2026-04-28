Palace: Zaldy seeks asylum in France

Malacañang on Tuesday confirmed that former Ako Bicol Partylist Representative Zaldy Co was in France and reportedly seeking political asylum, based on information relayed by the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice.
Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the information came from Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teresa Lazaro who were coordinating with European Union, including Czech Republic, officials.
“He has been requested to be transferred to and is now under the jurisdiction of French authorities. All missions in Europe have been instructed to secure official confirmation. The government’s position remains firm,” Castro said in a briefing in Malacañang.
She added that Philippine authorities will use all legal and diplomatic channels to bring Co back to the country to face graft and malversation charges.
“We will work with every government through all legal channels available under international law to bring Zaldy Co home so he can face the cases filed against him. We will do everything in accordance with the law and diplomatic processes,” she said.
Castro said the reports were based on high-level engagements between Philippine officials and their European counterparts.
“These steps are anchored on respect for the laws of the European Union and its member states,” she said.
According to Castro, Co is seeking asylum due to his fear of political persecution if he returns to the Philippines where he faces cases before the Sandiganbayan for alleged malversation tied to a government flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.
“He is not detained. He had to be brought there because he has a pending petition for asylum,” she said.
However, she stressed that Co remains the subject of corruption allegations.
“But before all this happened, he was already being pursued to answer allegations of alleged misuse or theft of public funds,” she added.
Castro also confirmed that Co is not under detention and is currently free to move within the Schengen Area, which allows visa-free travel across 29 European countries.
Marcos disappointed but not apologizing
Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed disappointment over Co’s departure from Czech jurisdiction, saying that Philippine authorities were close to bringing him back to the country.
“We spoke with the President today, and he said he is disappointed because we were already close to bringing Zaldy Co home. But since other countries are now involved, and what appears to have happened was the use of invalid documentation, the Czech Republic will decide what action to take,” she said.
Despite criticism from lawmakers over alleged lapses, Castro said the President does not see the need to issue an apology.
Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno called the situation a “serious lapse” that the government must explain, while Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson said authorities should take responsibility for the missed opportunity to take Co into custody.
Castro pushed back on calls for accountability directed at the President.
“What exactly should the President apologize for? Everyone worked on this. The President and the administration did what was necessary. The report was accurate, so we see no mistake on the President’s part because he did not hinder any actions,” she said.
She also clarified that comments suggesting Co could be returned within two to three weeks were not official Palace statements.
“That statement came from Secretary Jonvic Remulla. It was not a pronouncement from the President or the Palace,” she said.
Envoys to be summoned
Castro said President Marcos will summon the ambassadors of France and the Czech Republic to clarify whether any lapses occurred on the Philippine side and to determine what further assistance may be needed.
“We will discuss whether there were shortcomings or anything that was not done properly so we can better understand what else needs to be done and what assistance other countries can provide. We are also guided by the UN Convention Against Corruption,” she said.
Interpol red notice requested
Meanwhile, Philippine authorities have requested the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a red notice against Co.
The Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC) said it has submitted extensive documentation to support the request.
“We have already sent the documents, and given the volume of requirements, we are hopeful a red notice will be issued,” said PCTC executive director Romeo Prestoza.
A red notice is not an arrest warrant but an international request to locate and provisionally detain a fugitive pending extradition.
‘No vacation, but official work’
The Palace also responded to criticism that the trip of Vida and other officials to Prague was a “junket.”
“This was not a vacation. It was official work to determine Zaldy Co’s whereabouts and legal status,” Castro said. “Any expenses incurred are part of government operations and can be reviewed by the Commission on Audit.”
She also noted concern that some Filipino fugitives are now using asylum claims in Europe to delay legal proceedings.
“That is also what the President is concerned about. Some fugitives are using asylum as a last resort to delay their return. That is not a good development,” she said.