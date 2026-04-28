Palace: Zaldy seeks asylum in France

“He has been requested to be transferred to and is now under the jurisdiction of French authorities. All missions in Europe have been instructed to secure official confirmation. The government’s position remains firm,” Castro said in a briefing in Malacañang.

She added that Philippine authorities will use all legal and diplomatic channels to bring Co back to the country to face graft and malversation charges.

“We will work with every government through all legal channels available under international law to bring Zaldy Co home so he can face the cases filed against him. We will do everything in accordance with the law and diplomatic processes,” she said.

Castro said the reports were based on high-level engagements between Philippine officials and their European counterparts.

“These steps are anchored on respect for the laws of the European Union and its member states,” she said.

According to Castro, Co is seeking asylum due to his fear of political persecution if he returns to the Philippines where he faces cases before the Sandiganbayan for alleged malversation tied to a government flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

“He is not detained. He had to be brought there because he has a pending petition for asylum,” she said.

However, she stressed that Co remains the subject of corruption allegations.

“But before all this happened, he was already being pursued to answer allegations of alleged misuse or theft of public funds,” she added.

Castro also confirmed that Co is not under detention and is currently free to move within the Schengen Area, which allows visa-free travel across 29 European countries.