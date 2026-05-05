PBBM orders release of P43.18B for vulnerable Pinoys

Toledo stressed that the funding is not just numbers, but food on the table, aid in times of need and security to senior citizens.

“That is why the DBM ensured that the funds are immediately sent to those who are in dire need,” Sec. Toledo added.

“In times of crisis, the swift implementation of the aid weighs real public service. That’s the clear mandate to us, which we will implement,” the DBM Secretary further noted.

The DBM said the bulk of the released funds will go to the Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Difficult Circumstances, with an allocation of P36.867 billion.

On the other hand, the Supplementary Feeding Program, which provides food to children enrolled in Child Development Centers and Supervised Neighborhood Plays, will receive P3.450 billion.

To continue providing a monthly stipend to the elderly nationwide, the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens will get P2.053 billion.

Moreover, the Sustainable Livelihood Program will receive P810 million to support poor, vulnerable, and marginalized households in building sustainable sources of income.

The release of funds complies with the requirements under National Budget Circular No. 599, which provides that new budgetary items and those with increased appropriations in the FY 2026 General Appropriations Act are subject to the submission of a Special Budget Request, approval from the Office of the President, and revised performance targets pursuant to the President’s Veto Message.