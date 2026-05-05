PBBM confirms rift with sister Imee

Castro told reporters it should be the senator who should answer questions on what went wrong between them, saying the President was not harboring any ill feelings toward his elder sister.

“Before he answered, the President thought about it very well,” Castro said in Filipino. “In my opinion, he is disappointed about the things his sister has been spreading.”

Earlier, Senator Marcos said “At this point, of course, I love him, he’s my brother, but I haven’t seen him perhaps for over a year now, and I don’t really go to the reunions.”

“It’s not comfortable, and I prefer my kids to go if they want to go. It’s fine,” she had said.

To recall, it was Senator Imee who revealed in an Iglesia ni Cristo gathering at the Luneta last year that President Marcos had allegedly been taking illegal drugs since he was a local government executive in Ilocos Norte.

She also said her brother had been in and out of the hospital since November last year and she urged him to release an official medical bulletin.