NutriAsia execs honored at Mansmith awards

The mentors award recognizes industry leaders who have demonstrated a strong commitment to developing the next generation of marketers, with honorees nominated by former Young Mansmith awardees.

Rio was nominated by her mentee, 2016 awardee Gretchen King, and was cited for helping drive the company’s marketing growth and talent development initiatives, including the NutriAsia Marketing Academy and its integrated marketing and communications programs.

In her acceptance speech, Rio emphasized the value of mentorship.

“To my mentors — thank you for tearing up my maps, using friction to bring out my courage, and for allowing me to walk with you. For those early in your career: be brave. Let your maps be torn up. Embrace friction. And don’t just seek answers — seek those willing to one day walk beside you as their equals… because the courage you are given today is the courage you will one day pass on,” she said.

Lagurin, meanwhile, was recognized for her contributions to brand growth and innovation. She led campaigns that repositioned household products and expanded their reach to new audiences, including digital and community-driven initiatives.

She also spearheaded sustainability efforts such as the Bring Your Own Bote campaign and digital projects that strengthened the company’s corporate identity.

“There is always room for growth — just not always in the same room,” Lagurin said.

The recognitions highlight NutriAsia’s continued focus on developing talent and strengthening its leadership pipeline while driving brand innovation and consumer engagement.