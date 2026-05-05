NutriAsia execs bag Mansmith marketing awards

The Mentors Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a strong commitment to developing the next generation of Filipino marketers. It is the only recognition in the country where mentors are nominated by their mentees who are themselves past Young Mansmith Market Masters awardees.

Rio was nominated by her mentee Gretchen King, a 2016 Young Mansmith Market Masters awardee. As chief marketing officer, Rio led initiatives aimed at strengthening talent development, including the NutriAsia Marketing Academy and the company’s integrated corporate marketing and communications team, as well as its Culinary Innovation Center.

In her acceptance speech, Rio credited her mentors, including 2023 awardee and NutriAsia president and chief operating officer Angie Flaminiano, emphasizing the role of mentorship in building confidence.

“To my mentors—thank you for tearing up my maps, using friction to bring out my courage, and for allowing me to walk with you. For those early in your career: be brave. Let your maps be torn up. Embrace friction. And don’t just seek answers—seek those willing to one day walk beside you as their equals… because the courage you are given today is the courage you will one day pass on.”

Lagurin, meanwhile, was recognized for her contributions to brand growth and consumer engagement. The award is given to marketers under 35 who deliver strong business results through strategic thinking and leadership.

She led campaigns that strengthened key NutriAsia brands, including initiatives that repositioned vinegar as a household staple and digital campaigns that expanded the reach of Datu Puti among younger consumers.

Lagurin also led sustainability efforts such as the Bring Your Own Bote campaign and digital initiatives like The Catsup Museum, which contributed to a 94 percent corporate trust rating.

Reflecting on her career, Lagurin said, “There is always room for growth—just not always in the same room.”

NutriAsia said the recognition highlights its continued focus on developing talent and strengthening its position in the market.