NIA says El Niño may ‘benefit’ some farms

“Sunlight is what rice plants need, along with carbon dioxide and water, to produce food.” He added that major dams still have sufficient water.

Guillen noted that some farmers in southern regions face limited water supply, especially at the far ends of irrigation systems, but measures are underway to address the gaps through solar-powered pumps.

“Not only there—almost all irrigation systems have those conditions at the tail end,” he said, citing declining water sources due to climate change. About 2,500 small solar pumps have been installed nationwide, along with larger units recently inaugurated in Camarines Sur, some tapping underground water.

“In some areas like Palawan and Bulacan, the water is deep, so we need to reach it, but that’s not a problem because we have water-detecting equipment,” he said, adding that surface water remains preferred where available.

Guillen also emphasized maintenance. “We always remind them, if it’s in front of you, you should clean it,” he said, referring to irrigators’ associations that manage canals and receive subsidies.

The government is accelerating construction of impounding dams, including newly inaugurated projects in Leyte, and adjusting planting calendars to conserve water.

“Instead of planting in December, we moved it to October when there’s still rain so that we can save on water from the dams,” Guillen said.