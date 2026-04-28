Small summer expenses can quietly drain your wallet

So how can we enjoy summer without burning our money?

1. Set a treats budget. Cold drinks, snacks, halo-halo, iced coffee and milk tea are common summer treats. They may look small, but they add up fast. If you spend P150 a day, that is P4,500 in one month.

Set a weekly budget for treats. For example, you can allow P500 per week. Once it is used up, choose water, homemade juice, or iced tea at home. You can still enjoy, but with limits.

2. Make an aircon rule. Electricity bills can go up during summer. Aircon helps, but using it without a plan can hurt the budget. Create a simple rule at home. Use the electric fan first. Turn on the aircon only when needed. Use a timer. Keep doors and windows tightly closed. Clean the filter regularly. You do not need to suffer in the heat. You just need to use electricity wisely.

3. Watch your mall spending. Many families go to the mall to cool off. But a mall trip is not always cheap. You may spend on fare, gas, parking, snacks, coffee, toys, or dinner. What started as “magpapalamig lang” can become a big expense.

Before going to the mall, set a budget. Eat at home first. Bring water. Avoid buying just because there is a sale. Ask yourself, “Do I really need this, or am I just tired and hot?”

4. Limit food delivery. Food delivery is convenient, especially when it is too hot to cook. But it can quietly drain your budget. You pay for the food, delivery fee, service charge and sometimes a tip.

Choose only one or two delivery days per week. On other days, prepare simple meals like eggs, tuna, fried fish, vegetables, or leftovers. Simple food can still bless the family.

5. Track small expenses. For seven days, write down every small expense. Drinks. Snacks. Delivery fees. Extra rides. Online orders. Convenience store stops.

At the end of the week, add them all up. Do not feel guilty. Just be aware. You cannot control what you do not track.

Final reminder

Summer is hot, but your wallet does not have to burn. You can enjoy comfort without overspending. The goal is not to be cheap. The goal is to be wise. Every peso has a purpose.

Cool down wisely. Protect your budget. Protect your peace. Protect your future.