MoneyHero flips to profit

“The fourth quarter marks our first profitable quarter as a listed company despite a challenging year 2025,” said interim CEO and CFO Danny Leung.

Revenue rose 27 percent year-on-year to $20 million, led by strong growth in Singapore and Hong Kong, which together accounted for 86 percent of total revenue.

MoneyHero said its shift toward higher-margin products such as insurance and wealth management helped improve profitability, now contributing nearly 30 percent of quarterly revenue.

The firm also slashed operating costs by 15 percent in the quarter, supported by reduced technology spending and more targeted marketing.

Artificial intelligence played a growing role in operations, with automation handling up to 70 percent of customer service queries. In December alone, AI resolved 47 percent of inquiries without human intervention.

For the full year, the company narrowed its net loss by 86 percent to $5.2 million, while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet with $31.2 million in cash.

MoneyHero said it expects further gains in 2026 as it expands AI use, improves margins, and grows its base of more than 9 million users.