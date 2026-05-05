Metrobank posts P12.6B profit in Q1

The figure posted by the bank in the first quarter of this year marks an approximate 2.4 percent year-on-year increase from the P12.3 billion net income it posted in the same period in 2025.

Loan growth remained solid, with gross loans expanding 9.2 percent year-on-year. Corporate and commercial lending increased 8.6 percent, while consumer loans grew 11.2 percent, tracking broader economic activity.

Deposits grew to P2.6 trillion, with low-cost current and savings accounts rising 8.4 percent and accounting for 59.2 percent of total deposits, supporting funding stability. The bank maintained a loan-to-deposit ratio of 76.6 percent.

Non-interest income also contributed to earnings, with fee and trust income increasing 11.8 percent to P5.1 billion, helping offset volatility in trading income.

Operating expenses rose 9.8 percent to P21.1 billion, driven mainly by transaction-related taxes and continued investments in technology. Cost-to-income ratio stood at 52.5 percent.

Asset quality remained stable, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio at 1.75 percent, below the industry average of 3.44 percent. The bank maintained a strong NPL coverage ratio of 137.1 percent, providing buffers against potential risks.

Metrobank’s total assets grew 8.3 percent to P3.8 trillion, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s largest private universal banks. Equity reached P396.4 billion, while capital ratios remained well above regulatory thresholds, with a capital adequacy ratio of 14.9 percent and common equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.2 percent.

“Our first quarter results underscore the resilience of Metrobank’s core businesses and the consistency of our execution. With strong capitalization, solid asset quality and healthy buffers, we remain well-positioned to manage risks while continuing to support the growth and funding needs of our customers,” said Fabian S. Dee, president of Metrobank.

The bank’s performance builds on a record year in 2025, when Metrobank posted an all-time high net income of P49.7 billion, driven by steady asset expansion, resilient margins and disciplined cost management.

To support continued growth, Metrobank recently raised P35 billion from its largest peso bond issuance to date, with strong investor demand prompting the bank to increase the offer size from an initial P5 billion.

The 1.5-year ASEAN sustainability bonds, carrying a fixed rate of 5.4727 percent, will be used to fund lending activities and support green and social projects under the bank’s sustainable finance framework.