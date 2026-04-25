Penalize unregistered power utilities — ERC

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has warned distribution utilities (DUs) that failure to register as Retail Metering Services Providers (RMSPs) could lead to sanctions.
On Saturday, the regulator said the directive enforces ERC Resolution No. 22, Series of 2025, which lowers the eligibility threshold for the Retail Competition and Open Access and the Retail Aggregation Program.
The policy allows more electricity consumers to choose their suppliers, making compliant and standardized metering services essential for accurate billing and seamless switching.
Several DUs not yet registered
Despite a registration deadline of 30 December 2025, several utilities have yet to comply.
As of April, data from the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines shows that dozens of DUs across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao remain unregistered.
The ERC is calling on these utilities to complete their registration without delay, stressing that continued non-compliance will be subject to penalties under existing regulations.