Penalize unregistered power utilities — ERC

The policy allows more electricity consumers to choose their suppliers, making compliant and standardized metering services essential for accurate billing and seamless switching.

Several DUs not yet registered

Despite a registration deadline of 30 December 2025, several utilities have yet to comply.

As of April, data from the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines shows that dozens of DUs across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao remain unregistered.

The ERC is calling on these utilities to complete their registration without delay, stressing that continued non-compliance will be subject to penalties under existing regulations.