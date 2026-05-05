Marcos Jr. to DA: Lower price of rice amid rising inflation

She said one of the reasons why the inflation rate soared to 7.6 percent was because of the high prices of rice.

As of last month, the average prices of rice in Metro Manila are approximately P42.50/kg for regular-milled, P48/kg for well-milled, and P58.87/kg for premium rice, attributed to the high cost of fertilizers, part of the ill-effects of the Middle East war, particularly due to the closure of the Straight of Hormuz.

Warning to hoarders

Further, Castro said the President mandated law enforcement agencies to go after hoarders and profiteers who are taking advantage of the situation.

“Huwag hayaang may mang-abuso sa sitwasyon ngayon na may krisis sa Middle East (Do not allow anyone to take advantage of the situation amid the Middle East crisis),” she said, adding that the government will file appropriate charges against those taking advantage of the situation, which can also lead to a price cap.

“At kapag napatunayan na may sabwatan para tumaas ang presyo ng bigas, hindi mag-aatubili ang gobyernong kasuhan ang mga sangkot at ang maaaring pagpapataw ng price cap,” she said.

In recent weeks, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. spearheaded the distribution of rice in cities and various regions as part of the administration’s continuing efforts to help communities cope with the effects of rising food and fuel prices.

The initiative is in response to the President's directive to local government units to maximize the use of their Local Government Support Fund and allocate up to 100 percent of the funds for rice distribution to their constituents.