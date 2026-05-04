LTFRB probes ride-hailing firms over ‘bloated’ subsidy list

“We want to ferret out the truth in relation to this incident. Is there a deliberate attempt to increase the number of beneficiaries on their part, or is this a case of negligence and incompetence in complying with the LTFRB order?” Mendoza said.

The issue surfaced during the verification of beneficiaries, when LTFRB personnel and other government officials found an unusually high number of listed drivers under Transport Network Vehicle Service operations.

The agency issued show cause orders directing the companies to explain why their accreditation should not be suspended or revoked.

Among the possible violations cited were onboarding unauthorized vehicles as TNVS units and failure to maintain original registered units, some of which may have transferred to other platforms or stopped operating.

The companies were also ordered to submit updated driver lists, including vehicle plate numbers, consistent with data previously provided to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

A hearing is scheduled on 14 May, with representatives of the concerned firms required to attend.

The LTFRB said it will expedite the investigation and impose sanctions on those found liable.