Landing back in time

The commemoration of the American landing in Talisay, Cebu, was a solemn yet proud reminder of a defining moment in local and national history. Residents gathered to honor the historic arrival of American forces in 1945, a turning point that led to the liberation of Cebu from Japanese occupation during World War II.
The celebration unfolded at the Talisay Landing Memorial Park where life-sized bronze sculptures vividly depict the landing scene. These figures stand frozen in time, capturing the courage and determination of the soldiers who waded ashore under uncertain conditions. Wreath-laying ceremonies, flag-raising rites and moments of silence were held, attended by, veterans and members of the community all paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifice that paved the way for freedom.
The observance was further marked by the presence of Cebu Provincial Governor Pamela Baricuatro, Talisay Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr. Vice Mayor Richard Francis Aznar, Japanese Consul General Yudai Ueno and American Consular Agent Glenn Loop whose attendance underscored a shared commitment to remembrance, and enduring diplomatic ties.
Students and participants were present, ensuring that the story of liberation will be passed on to future generations. Cultural presentations, speeches and reenactments brought the past to life, allowing attendees to reflect on the cost of peace and the value of unity.
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At the kind invitation of general manager Dottie Wurgler, we had the pleasure of dining at the DIP Restaurant at the Sheraton Hotel in Mactan.
At DIP Nikkei, Mar Raices is a six-course journey inspired by “Sea and Roots” where ocean flavors meet heritage. Set in an intimate space, each dish unfolds naturally, inviting you to slow down and savor.
Chef Rodrigo Serrano brings a style that is both bold and refined, blending Latin warmth with Japanese precision. The menu highlights local seafood through ceviches, sushi and light tropical desserts.
More than a tasting menu, Mar Raices is a quiet story told through food, one that lingers long after the last course.