Landing back in time

Students and participants were present, ensuring that the story of liberation will be passed on to future generations. Cultural presentations, speeches and reenactments brought the past to life, allowing attendees to reflect on the cost of peace and the value of unity.

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At the kind invitation of general manager Dottie Wurgler, we had the pleasure of dining at the DIP Restaurant at the Sheraton Hotel in Mactan.

At DIP Nikkei, Mar Raices is a six-course journey inspired by “Sea and Roots” where ocean flavors meet heritage. Set in an intimate space, each dish unfolds naturally, inviting you to slow down and savor.

Chef Rodrigo Serrano brings a style that is both bold and refined, blending Latin warmth with Japanese precision. The menu highlights local seafood through ceviches, sushi and light tropical desserts.