Revilleza, Go move closer to redemption

Lago also birdied the par-5 18th for a 76, keeping himself within striking distance heading into the final round of the 36-hole tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Cebu’s Ashton Araw-Araw impressed in his JPGT debut by acing the 81-yard No. 13 using a Ping 7-iron and a Kirkland #2 ball. However, a rough finish of bogey-double bogey-bogey saw him slip to a 90 and drop to fourth place behind Darren Ong, who carded an 86 in the youngest boys’ category.

“My driving clicked, but I still need to improve my short game,” said Revilleza, 9, from Rizal Memorial Colleges. Like many of the other contenders, he is playing the par 35-37 course for the first time and his strong finish largely made up for a costly four-putt on the par-3 13th, which resulted in a double bogey.

On the girls’ side, Go assembled a rollercoaster round highlighted by four birdies against two double bogeys and three bogeys for a 75, giving her a three-shot lead over Zoey Mascariñas, who settled for a 78 after a bogey-bogey finish.

Mactan leg champion Akeisha Yocte, who edged Go by two previously, struggled with a birdie-less 80, while Bacolod’s Ana Marie Aguilar stayed within range with an 82 heading into the final round.

“This is my first time playing Alta Vista. It’s a tough course, though some holes are manageable. The most challenging part for me is putting, so I plan to improve on the greens in the final round tomorrow,” said 10-year-old Go, who is playing out of PAREF Southcrest School.

Meanwhile, the second leg of the JPGT Luzon Series gets going Tuesday at Summit Point Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas. Winter Serapio and Chan Ahn will aim for back-to-back victories in the girls’ 7-10 and boys’ 11-14 divisions, respectively.

Focus will also shift to several promising debutants who missed last week’s opening leg at Mount Malarayat. Among them are 7-10 standouts Zoji Edoc and Zach Guico; 11-14 contenders Cailey Gonzales, Kelsey Bernardino, Tyra Garingalao, Javier Bautista, and Jacob Casuga; and top players in the 15-18 division, including Levonne Talion, Rafa Anciano and Chloe Rada.

In the girls’ 11-14 division, Marqaela Dy surged at the finish, birdieing the final hole to card a 72 and edge past Zuri Bagaloyos, who shot a 73, setting up a compelling final-round duel between the rising Cebuana stars.

Dy leaned on her local knowledge to fire four birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey, boosting her confidence for a possible back-to-back win after capturing the Mactan leg title.

“I know how to read the greens,” said Dy, 13, of Singapore School-Cebu.

“Chipping was the strongest part of my game – whether from the bunker or the rough, I was able to get it close.”

Still, she emphasized the need for consistency, saying: “I have to make sure my short game stays sharp because it’s what makes my game strong.”

Cagayan de Oro’s Isabella Espina stood at third with a 76, while South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo struggled in her series debut. After going one-over through 10 holes, the former JPGT Vis-Min leg winner unraveled with a bogey-triple bogey on No. 12 and limped home with an 80.