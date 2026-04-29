Michelle Dee drops ‘Makatanong,’ embraces self-empowerment

“This new single, Makatanong, really comes from a place of taking control and owning my voice,” she said.

According to Dee, the song reflects her current outlook, particularly in setting boundaries amid public curiosity.

“For me, it reflects where I am now. I am more confident in setting boundaries and choosing what I want to share. It is not about shutting people out. It is about protecting your peace while still being honest about your journey,” she said.

She described Makatanong as a continuation of her message of empowerment.

“After Reyna, which was about reclaiming power, this feels like the next step. It is more assertive, more self-aware, and more grounded in who I am today,” she added.

Beyond music, Dee is also representing OKGames alongside the SexBomb Girls, promoting women empowerment and responsible gaming.

“I feel honored to be part of something that creates impact beyond entertainment. As a licensed platform, there is a clear responsibility to promote safe, responsible and mindful gaming,” she said. “For me, that is where the advocacy comes in. It is about creating a space where people can enjoy themselves while still being aware of boundaries and balance.”

With Dee now working alongside the SexBomb Girls, fans are already anticipating a possible collaboration. She said she is open to the idea.

“I think it is always a possibility. When people are aligned in energy and purpose, collaboration happens naturally. Nothing is confirmed yet, but I am open to it. I think it would be something fun, empowering and meaningful for everyone,” she said.