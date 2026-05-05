SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
TECHTALKS

IBM rolls out ‘Bob’

AI builds the builders.
AI builds the builders.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of IBM
Published on

IBM has introduced “IBM Bob,” an AI-powered development platform designed to automate the entire software development lifecycle, from planning to deployment.

Unlike traditional coding assistants, Bob integrates across all stages of development, including testing, security and operations, while embedding governance and compliance controls.

AI builds the builders.
IBM upgrades cyber defense playbook

“IBM Bob is how enterprises can move at AI speed without sacrificing the governance and security needs their businesses require,” said Dinesh Nirmal, senior vice president of IBM Software.

The platform uses multi-model orchestration, automatically routing tasks to different AI models based on complexity, performance and cost.

IBM said Bob is already being used internally by more than 80,000 employees, with users reporting an average 45 percent productivity gain.

The system also features built-in security tools such as real-time policy enforcement, sensitive data scanning, and audit trails to address risks tied to AI-generated code.

Early adopters have reported significant efficiency gains, including reducing software upgrade timelines from weeks to days and cutting engineering hours.

IBM said the platform is now available globally as a cloud-based service, with on-premises deployment planned for organizations with strict regulatory requirements.

IBM Bob AI platform
AI software development lifecycle automation
enterprise AI coding tools IBM
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph