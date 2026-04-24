IBM upgrades cyber defense playbook

IBM has introduced new cybersecurity measures aimed at helping organizations counter increasingly advanced threats driven by frontier technologies, warning that attackers can now move faster, cheaper and with greater precision. As threats evolve at machine speed, the company said traditional, fragmented security systems are no longer enough, pushing the need for more automated and coordinated defenses.

To address this, IBM Consulting is offering a new cybersecurity assessment designed to help enterprises identify vulnerabilities across complex IT environments. The assessment provides visibility into security gaps, policy weaknesses and potential attack paths, along with prioritized recommendations and safeguards to strengthen detection, response and overall resilience.