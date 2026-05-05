Hotshots spoil Bol’s 53-point explosion

“For the game plan that we had, we really focused and disciplined with our game plan,” Hotshots head coach LA Tenorio said.

Not because of just the win, but how we won this game and it just showed that I think this team is slowly getting the things that I want them to do defensively and offensively. I hope that this is the start.”

A win over Meralco on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday will give the Hotshots a berth in the postseason.

Mark Barroca dropped 15 points and 12 assists for Magnolia while Zav Lucero had 13 points.

Calvin Oftana was the lone local to reach double digits for TNT with 18 points.