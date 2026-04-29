Hotshots bare fangs, rip Giant Risers by 37

Titan Ultra became the third team to be eliminated after Blackwater and Macau.

Magnolia coach LA Tenorio was pleased with their performance but warns his wards against complacency after committing 15 turnovers against the Giant Risers.

“I don’t remember in my career playing or coaching and scoring 135, so it just shows that we are capable as a team of scoring,” Tenorio said.

“With the past games, I’m really emphasizing defense, so maybe now we have to combine our defense and offense. By doing that, we have to limit our turnovers, which is our problem.”