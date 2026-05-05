Handog, Manhit win JPGT Sherwood

Manhit shrugged off a costly double bogey on No. 14 and mounted a gritty comeback, battling back from a one-shot deficit with a clutch birdie on the par-3 16th.

The two-shot swing proved decisive, as Javie Bautista stumbled with a bogey, then the duo matched pars over the final two holes, enabling Manhit to seal a thrilling one-stroke victory with a 149 total after a 78.

Bautista mounted a remarkable comeback, erasing a six-shot deficit and even taking the lead with a birdie on the 15th.

But the pressure told on the next hole when he hit his tee shot into the hazard. He managed to salvage a bogey with a one-chip, one-putt effort, but ultimately signed for a 73 and a 150 total.

Ryuji Suzuki fired a 71 to tie Malarayat leg winner Chan Ahn, who shot a 72, for third at 151. Summit Point titlist Vito Sarines briefly threatened with a birdie on No. 8 but unraveled with four bogeys and a double bogey over the next five holes, limping home with a 77 for fifth at 152.

“I didn’t expect to win because I knew my opponents were really strong,” said Manhit, 13, who delivered a clutch 6-iron tee shot on No. 16 that landed just 10 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie.

“Overall, my game was a roller coaster. I bogeyed the first two holes but managed to recover by refocusing my mindset and sticking to my game plan. It was really tough, especially being one down late in the round, but I believed I could still turn things around,” he added.

And he did.

“It feels great to win again because it’s been a long time since my last victory,” said Manhit, whose previous win came in 2024.

“It feels new, but at the same time, I’m happy to be back.”

The victory marked a timely breakthrough for Manhit, who had slipped in the standings after a fourth-place finish at Mount Malarayat and skipping the next two legs. His resilience at Sherwood highlighted both his composure under pressure and a renewed push for a coveted spot in the grand finals.

“This win will help me improve my game and trust myself more,” added Manhit, who also confirmed his participation in the final two legs of the Luzon Series.

“I need to rack up points, and I know I have to deliver better results,” he said.

Handog displayed similar resolve in the girls’ division, fending off an early challenge from Aerin Chan and a late charge from Summit Point leg winner Cailey Gonzales.

Unfazed, she relied on clutch putting and steady shot-making to salvage a 75 and complete a wire-to-wire triumph at 148.

Handog showed poise beyond her years, draining crucial putts at key moments to keep her pursuers at bay. Like Manhit, her win served as both redemption and momentum, propelling her back into contention for Elite Finals berths after a joint third-place finish at Malarayat.

Gonzales also closed with a 75 to finish second at 153, while Chan struggled to an 81 and placed third at 158.

“I feel happy and grateful because I trained hard for this,” said the 11-year-old Handog.

“This win gives me more confidence because I know I can compete against players older than me.”

She added that she didn’t expect to win, saying: “It felt like everything was going wrong with my game, but I’m glad I was able to fix things.”