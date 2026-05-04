Manhit, Handog sizzle early at Sherwood

Braving the sweltering conditions, he fired a solid 71 to grab the early lead over Summit Point winner Vito Sarines, who stumbled with a 75. Jose Luis Espinosa turned in a 76, while Baguio leg champion Javie Bautista and Malarayat winner Chan Ahn faltered with 77 and 79, respectively.

“Overall, I’m really happy with how I played. I prepared a lot for this and stayed confident with every shot,” said Manhit, 12, from Ateneo Junior High, adding that a recent equipment change also paid off.

“Switching clubs helped me hit it straighter and control my distances better.”

Handog, meanwhile, delivered one of the grittiest rounds of the day in the girls’ 11-14 category, mixing three birdies with four bogeys for a 73 and a four-shot lead over Aerin Chan, who highlighted her round with an eagle on the par-4 No. 10 but settled for a 77. Summit Point winner Cailey Gonzales sputtered with a 78 to join Ronee Dungca and Kay Mauricio third heading into the final round.

“I played really well today. I made a lot of birdies and my putts were just dropping,” said Handog, 11, from De La Salle-Zobel, who credited her preparation — including two practice rounds — for her sharp short game.

Now within reach of victory, Handog, who secured a close joint third-place finish at Mount Malarayat, stays mindful of the mental challenge. “I feel a little pressure, but I think I’ll do well as long as I don’t dwell on it.”

A disqualification, however, overshadowed the boys’ 7-10 division as Asher Abad was ruled out after signing an incorrect scorecard on No. 1, recording a birdie instead of a par.

Abad had originally carded a 68, which gave him a two-shot lead over Zach Guico, but concerns arose due to a discrepancy on that hole.