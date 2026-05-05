When an employer allows an erring employee to resign, the employer is helping the employee avoid the humiliation of a dismissal or having one’s employment records tarnished. As held by the Supreme Court, it is not uncommon that an employee is permitted to resign to avoid the humiliation and embarrassment of being terminated for just cause after the exposure of his malfeasance. Thus, to reiterate, there is nothing reprehensible or illegal when the employer grants the employee a chance to resign and save face rather than smear the latter’s employment record.

In sum, barring any other circumstances that would support a cause of action for constructive dismissal, the employee may not succeed in his claim of constructive dismissal if he was simply allowed a graceful exit.

(Peter Angelo N. Lagamayo vs. Cullinan Group Inc., et al., G.R. No. 227718, 11 November 2021)

Atty. Kathy Larios