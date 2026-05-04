Dismissal dispute

The Supreme Court has ruled that neither accepting separation pay nor signing a waiver and quitclaim bars the employee from contesting the legality of the dismissal. Such acts are generally taken with a grain of salt, considering that employees are usually at an economic disadvantage and are often left with no choice, since they are suddenly faced with the pressure to meet financial burdens.

Further, as ruled by the Supreme Court, the law does not consider as valid any agreement to receive less compensation than what a worker is entitled to recover nor prevent him from demanding benefits to which he is entitled; and that quitclaims executed by employees are commonly frowned upon as contrary to public policy and ineffective to bar claims for the full measure of the workers’ legal rights, considering the economic disadvantage of the employee and the inevitable pressure upon an employee by financial necessity.

Thus, contrary to what the HR officer said, your acceptance of the final pay with separation pay and your signing of a release, waiver and quitclaim cannot be deemed as a waiver of your right to file a complaint.

(Team Pacific Corporation et al., versus Layla M. Parente, G.R. No. 206789, 15 July 2020)

Atty. Kathy Larios