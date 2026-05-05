Gov't expands inflation relief measures nationwide

“Amid rising inflationary pressures, the government is intensifying a whole-of-government response to protect households from the impact of higher food, energy, and transport costs,” said DEPDev Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, noting that the priority is to stabilize prices while safeguarding supply.

Under the program, the Department of Energy (DOE) has been securing additional fuel supplies and expanding sourcing options to prevent shortages and moderate price spikes. As of 24 April 2026, total secured fuel supply reached 2.91 billion liters, with 1.305 billion liters scheduled for delivery, equivalent to 54 days of inventory.

Transport remains one of the most affected sectors as fuel costs feed directly into fares and logistics expenses. To soften the impact on commuters and drivers, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is continuing its Service Contracting Program, which provides subsidies and fare discounts.

As of late April, 1.11 million drivers have received financial assistance, while 366,009 fuel subsidy recipients and 2.36 million commuters benefited from 20 percent fare discounts.

Inflation has also been strongly influenced by food prices, prompting additional interventions in agriculture. The Department of Agriculture (DA) has suspended loan repayments for up to one year under the Agricultural Credit Policy Council’s Survival and Recovery Program to help farmers cope with rising input costs. It is also rolling out a lower-cost fertilization strategy aimed at reducing reliance on imported urea, a petroleum-based input used in rice production.

To directly ease food costs at the consumer level, the government has expanded Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets, with 787 sites now operating nationwide. These outlets connect farmers and producers directly with consumers, offering lower-priced rice and other essential goods.

The administration said these measures are intended to slow the pass-through of inflation into daily expenses, particularly for low-income households most exposed to food and transport price increases.

The UPLIFT program’s implementation updates are available through https://uplift.gov.ph/, which provides weekly monitoring of government interventions.

Officials said the coordinated response is designed to prevent further inflation spillovers while maintaining supply stability in key sectors such as food, energy, and transportation.