GenSan rolls out digital citizens charter, service kiosks to cut red tape

The newly installed kiosks are designed to provide residents with on-the-spot access to essential information, including step-by-step government processes, documentary requirements, and expected service timelines. By making this information readily available, the city aims to reduce confusion, limit unnecessary office visits, and promote accountability among frontline services.

According to local officials, the Digital Citizens Charter serves as a centralized, digital version of service standards, reinforcing transparency by clearly outlining how long transactions should take and what documents are required. This is expected to help both residents and businesses navigate government processes more efficiently.

The rollout forms part of a broader push to digitize local governance, minimize “red tape,” and enhance overall service delivery. Authorities emphasized that bringing information closer to the public through kiosks can help ensure a more responsive and citizen-centered approach.

City officials added that these reforms are intended not only to improve day-to-day transactions but also to foster a more business-friendly environment, encouraging investment while strengthening public trust in local administration.

While the initiative has been welcomed as a modernization effort, its long-term impact will depend on consistent implementation, system maintenance, and public adoption—key factors in sustaining gains in efficiency and transparency.