Baguio City cited as model for digital transformation, efficient bureaucracy

Songhadan focused on the mandatory transition toward a zero-contact policy for all simple government transactions. She said that by the end of 2026, the goal is to have all frontline services fully automated to eliminate opportunities for graft and corruption. She reminded local departments of the strict 3-7-20 rule, which dictates that simple transactions must be completed within three days, complex ones within seven days, and highly technical applications within 20 days.

The directive is part of a broader national effort to ensure that public service remains transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric.

In addition to the operational mandates, ARTA–Northern Luzon announced an intensified campaign against fixers operating within the vicinity of government hubs. The authority revealed plans for more frequent undercover validations and surprise inspections to ensure that no unauthorized individuals are facilitating transactions for a fee.

Songhadan also encouraged the public to utilize the Report Card Survey 2.0 to provide honest feedback on their experiences with city offices, noting that these ratings will play a crucial role in the performance evaluations of government personnel.