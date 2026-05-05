Gateway Gallery to host Nestor Ong’s steampunk surrealist exhibit

A new solo exhibition blending Filipino folklore, history and speculative imagination will open this month at Gateway Gallery, featuring the works of artist Nestor Perez Ong.

Titled “The Philosophical Tales of the Ancient Raconteur: The Steampunk Surrealism of Nestor Perez Ong,” the exhibit transforms one of the gallery’s halls into what organizers describe as a “brass-bound archive of dreams,” drawing from visions shaped by memory, myth and imagination.

Ong, who leads the Steampunk Indio Collective, reinterprets familiar cultural narratives through a steampunk lens. His works depict scenes such as clockwork figures harvesting metallic fields, reimagined figures from Philippine mythology, and altered historical references set in industrialized fantasy environments.