Fire destroys 50 homes, displaces 110 families in CDO

The displaced families were provided with modular tents and temporarily evacuated to West City Central School in the said barangay.

Carmen Barangay Chairman Kikang Uy said the affected area was an abandoned cattle pasture occupied by a religious group composed of families from various parts of Northern Mindanao.

No casualties were reported during the fire outbreak.

It was the second fire outbreak to hit the city in two weeks. On April 21, one person was killed, while over 100 houses, mostly made of light materials, were destroyed in a five-hour fire that razed Barangays Puntod and Lapasan along the coastal road.

Fire Superintendent Christopher Regencia, City Fire Marshall, reported that the fire said one person died after suffering a heart attack at the height of fire, and several residents also suffered minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

“All fire trucks in the city responded to the fire outbreak” he said.

Reports said over 100 houses, mostly made of light materials, were destroyed, and damage to property was estimated to be over 3 million pesos.