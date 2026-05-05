Filinvest Land dominates FIABCI 2026 Awards for 3rd consecutive year

Founded in Paris in 1951, FIABCI, that is, Fédération Internationale des Administrateurs de Bien-Conselis Immobiliers or the International Real Estate Federation, is the most representative global business networking organization for real estate professionals, with members in 70 countries around the world.

Developer of the Year

FIABCI’s conferment on FLI of distinction as The Developer of the Year was anchored on multiple Gold victories across residential, office, industrial, and sustainability categories — demonstrating Filinvest Land’s ability to deliver high-quality projects across the country’s most vital real estate sectors.

The recognitions reflect the breadth of the company’s nationwide portfolio and its continued role in shaping communities that connect living and livelihood.

Tristan Las Marias’ recognition as Property Man of the Year reflects his leadership in guiding the company through an evolving real estate landscape while strengthening Filinvest Land’s nationwide platform of communities, business districts, and industrial developments.

The distinction marks the third time that Filinvest Land and its leaders have been recognized by the FIABCI Philippines Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards, following the recognition of Josephine Gotianun-Yap, former CEO and current vice chairman of Filinvest Land, as Property Woman of the Year in 2023, and Las Marias’ conferment of the Fellow in Real Estate Award in 2024.