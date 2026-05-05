Filinvest Land dominates FIABCI 2026 Awards for 3rd consecutive year

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) was honored with 11 major recognitions at the FIABCI Philippines Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards 2026, including Developer of the Year for the third consecutive year and Property Man of the Year awarded to its president and CEO, Tristan Las Marias.
The achievement marks the third straight year that Filinvest Land has emerged among the most awarded developers in the country, underscoring the strength and breadth of its nationwide development portfolio.
Founded in Paris in 1951, FIABCI, that is, Fédération Internationale des Administrateurs de Bien-Conselis Immobiliers or the International Real Estate Federation, is the most representative global business networking organization for real estate professionals, with members in 70 countries around the world.
Developer of the Year
FIABCI’s conferment on FLI of distinction as The Developer of the Year was anchored on multiple Gold victories across residential, office, industrial, and sustainability categories — demonstrating Filinvest Land’s ability to deliver high-quality projects across the country’s most vital real estate sectors.
The recognitions reflect the breadth of the company’s nationwide portfolio and its continued role in shaping communities that connect living and livelihood.
Tristan Las Marias’ recognition as Property Man of the Year reflects his leadership in guiding the company through an evolving real estate landscape while strengthening Filinvest Land’s nationwide platform of communities, business districts, and industrial developments.
The distinction marks the third time that Filinvest Land and its leaders have been recognized by the FIABCI Philippines Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards, following the recognition of Josephine Gotianun-Yap, former CEO and current vice chairman of Filinvest Land, as Property Woman of the Year in 2023, and Las Marias’ conferment of the Fellow in Real Estate Award in 2024.