Driver arrested for trying to sell metal scraps from dismantled bridge

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 29-year-old driver was arrested for attempting to sell iron scraps from an old bridge he dismantled in Barangay Kalabugao, Impasugong, Bukidnon, Sunday evening.
Police report said the arrest was made after residents in the area sought police assistance when the old bridge, which they used to cross, became impassable due to continued removal of the street frame of the bridge.
Police set up a checkpoint and were able to intercept a Mazda Bongo dropside vehicle loaded with metal scraps from the old bridge.
The metal scraps weighed about a thousand kilos, worth P21,000.
The suspect was arrested and detained at the police lockup cell pending filing of criminal charges before the prosecutor's office.