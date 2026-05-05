Driver arrested for trying to sell metal scraps from dismantled bridge

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 29-year-old driver was arrested for attempting to sell iron scraps from an old bridge he dismantled in Barangay Kalabugao, Impasugong, Bukidnon, Sunday evening.

Police report said the arrest was made after residents in the area sought police assistance when the old bridge, which they used to cross, became impassable due to continued removal of the street frame of the bridge.