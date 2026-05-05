Cops hunt for individual who planted illegal plants in Baguio pots

BAGUIO CITY — Police are searching for an unidentified individual who planted illegal cannabis in pots at a public parking area in Barangay Camp 7.
On May 4, 2026, a resident watering ornamental plants in the area discovered five cannabis saplings growing in a clay pot. Another sapling was found nearby inside a black plastic bag.
The resident reported the incident after suspecting the plants were illegal. Responding officers secured the area and collected the plants as evidence.
Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the person responsible. Charges will be filed once the suspect is identified and apprehended.