Panagbenga organizers apologize after fireworks blast injures 8

BAGUIO CITY — Organizers of the 2026 Panagbenga, or Baguio Flower Festival, apologized after eight individuals were injured during the fireworks display at the festival’s closing ceremonies.
The accident occurred at around 7:55 p.m. on 8 March 2026 at the skating rink area inside Burnham Park, where spectators had gathered to watch the fireworks display.
Eight victims, aged 3 to 50, were reportedly hit by an explosion in the area where they were watching the show.
Initial reports indicated that a firework struck a piece of styrofoam matting on the ground, triggering the explosion.
One of the victims was reportedly using a mobile phone to record a video of the display when the blast occurred. The individual was positioned in front of seven other tourists and sustained an injury to the right shoulder.
All victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
"The safety and well-being of residents and visitors remain our foremost priority. We extend our concern to those who were injured and wish them a full and speedy recovery," the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Inc. (BFFFI) said in a statement.
The foundation said it is working with authorities to determine the specific source and cause of the stray firework.
The investigation is focusing on whether the mishap was caused by a technical malfunction or a breach in safety protocols during the setup of the pyrotechnics.
The fireworks operator was also reported to have reached out to the victims and committed to shoulder their medical expenses.
The BFFFI said the results of the inquiry will be used to implement stricter safety measures for future festival events to ensure public safety.