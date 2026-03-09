Panagbenga organizers apologize after fireworks blast injures 8

All victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

"The safety and well-being of residents and visitors remain our foremost priority. We extend our concern to those who were injured and wish them a full and speedy recovery," the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Inc. (BFFFI) said in a statement.

The foundation said it is working with authorities to determine the specific source and cause of the stray firework.

The investigation is focusing on whether the mishap was caused by a technical malfunction or a breach in safety protocols during the setup of the pyrotechnics.

The fireworks operator was also reported to have reached out to the victims and committed to shoulder their medical expenses.

The BFFFI said the results of the inquiry will be used to implement stricter safety measures for future festival events to ensure public safety.